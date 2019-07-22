|
WORCESTER, Mass. - Rebecca Ann Fish Sheldon, 68, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at UMass Memorial Medical Center.
She was born April 6, 1951, in Salamanca, N.Y., the daughter of Harold L. Fish and Julia M. Hakes Fish.
She is survived by her brother, Allan Fish; her daughters, Julie (Allen) Hebdon, Lauri (Matthew Visinski Jr.) Visinski and Ali Brown; and her grandchildren, Erin (Brandon) Aguilar, Tori Hebdon, Curtis Hebdon, Mikaela Garrett and Coleman Garrett.
Services to be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to appalachiantrail.org, as Becca loved to hike and spend time in the wilderness.
Published in The Salamanca Press on July 22, 2019