|
|
SALAMANCA - Rebecca S. Green, 69, formerly of Ellicottville, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 27, 2019) at her home.
She was born March 20, 1950, in Salamanca, daughter of the late Richard and Marjorie Goodwill Waite. On July 26, 1969, she married Charles E. Green Jr., who predeceased her in 2008.
Mrs. Green previously worked at Signore's in Ellicottville and was also a chef at the Seneca-Allegany Casino in Salamanca.
She was a previous member of the Tops Club and Friendly Home sales. She also loved bingo and playing cards, especially poker.
Mrs. Green is survived by a son, Charles "Bud" E. Green III of Ellicottville; and two daughters, Joanne R. Bennett of Salamanca and Brenda (David) Matuskiewicz of Little Valley. Also surviving are two brothers, Delbert (Margaret) Waite of New Hampshire and Robert (Sharon) Waite of West Valley; as well as two sisters, Judy Waite of Buffalo and Doris Stalcup of Franklinville. She is also survived by three step-brothers, Scott (Theresa) Goode of Great Valley, Rodney (Sandy) Goode of Great Valley and Thomas (Karen) Goode of Grand Island; as well as three step-sisters, Donna (Pat) Mahaney of Tennessee, and Shirley Greene and Frieda Brisley, both of Springville; and a brother-in-law, Pat Dawson. Also surviving are eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, Mrs. Green is predeceased by a step-father, Harold Goode; two brothers, Donald Waite and Richard Waite; two step-brothers, Jerry Goode and Butch Goode; a sister, Linda McClune; and step-sister, Lorna Dawson.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (Aug. 30, 2019) from Maples Cemetery.
Per Rebecca's request, flowers are declined and memorials are encouraged to be made to Meals on Wheels.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Aug. 28, 2019