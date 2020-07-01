SALAMANCA - Mr. Reginald K. Crouse, 82, of Salamanca, died early Tuesday morning (June 30, 2020) at Salamanca Rehabilitation and Nursing Center following a short illness.
Born July 14, 1937, in Fredonia, he was a son of the late John W. Crouse Sr. and Florence Gordon Crouse. He was an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians and the Hawk Clan.
Mr. Crouse was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving in Oklahoma City. He had been employed as a drug and alcohol counselor with the Seneca Nation of Indians in Irving. He also owned and operated Red Nation Tobacco for over eight years.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grand- and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting, he also supported Salamanca High School athletics. He was an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills, Bandits, and Sabers, as well as the New York Yankees.
Surviving are a daughter, Robin Jacobs of Kill Buck; two sons, Thomas Crouse of Little Valley and Tony Crouse of Limestone; a stepson, Albert Pauley of Salamanca; two sisters, Betty and Gretta Crouse, both of Salamanca; three granddaughters, Jennifer Gerbec of Jamestown, and Trinity Ferguson and Izabella Stevens of Kill Buck; four grandsons, Jason and TJ Crouse of Little Valley, and Hayden Ferguson and Wyatt Stevens of Kill Buck; four great-granddaughters, Ally Grey and Ava Gerbec, both of Jamestown, Lillie Crouse of Little Valley and Aria Hoag of Salamanca; two great-grandsons, Jacob Grey of Jamestown and Kyson Crouse of Little Valley; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two sisters, Marilyn and June Crouse, and four brothers, Sanford Crouse, John Crouse Jr., Emery "Dewey" Crouse, and Gordon Crouse.
Friends may call at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, on Friday (July 3, 2020) from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at which time funeral services will be held. Burial will be in Memorial Heights Cemetery, Jimersontown. Full military honors will be conducted by members of the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Jul. 1, 2020.