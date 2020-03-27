|
LITTLE VALLEY - Rhonda M. Kuhaneck, 43, of Little Valley, passed away at her home Wednesday (March 25, 2020) after a long battle with cancer.
She was born on May 31, 1976, in Olean, daughter of Ronald and Charlene Drugg Kuhaneck, who survive.
Rhonda was a member of the Little Valley American Legion and enjoyed crafting, as well as mudbogs, karaoke and going to concerts. She also loved spending time with her family and her granddogs.
She is survived by her father, Ronald (Judy) Kuhaneck of Ludowici, Ga.; mother, Charlene (Craig) McMillen of Ludowici; a loving fiance, Lionel (Isaman) Hitchcock of Little Valley; a son, Bradley Rupp of Springville; a daughter, Kalie (Sebastian Steward) Kuhaneck of Zephyrhills, Fla.; five brothers, Ronald Kuhaneck of Little Valley, John (Lisa) Kuhaneck of Ludowici, Derek (Chaira) Kuhaneck of Little Valley, Ryan (Christina) Kuhaneck of Savannah, Ga. and Dana (Kamyron) Kuhaneck of Ludowici; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current COVID-19 health situation, private family viewing will be held with a celebration of her life at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Mar. 27, 2020