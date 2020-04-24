|
|
PENN YAN - Mr. Richard J. Green, 82, of Penn Yan, died Monday evening (April 20, 2020) at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital, Penn Yan, following a long illness.
Born June 27, 1937, in Ellicottville, he was the son of the late Elvin N. and Ruth E. Marsh Green.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1960 to 1966 respectfully.
Mr. Green had been employed as a laborer with King Doors and Windows, in Little Valley, for several years prior to his retirement in the early 1990s.
He enjoyed spending time with family, country and western music and old war movies. In his younger days, he was an avid fisherman, hunter, outdoorsman and enjoyed bowling. He enjoyed spending time with all his grandchildren and was always willing to help others when they needed it.
Surviving are four daughters, Terri Feneran of Salamanca, Rebecca Jageacks of Little Valley, Pamela (John) Ward of Penn Yan and Wendy (Ron Waite) Green of Salamanca; two sons, Richard Green of Olean and Norman (Margaret) Green of Salamanca; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Marsh in 1993.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Apr. 24, 2020