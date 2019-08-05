|
|
NAPOLI - Robert F. Bills Sr., 86, of Napoli, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Olean General Hospital.
He was born on June 28, 1933, in Buffalo, son of the late Eleanor and Arthur Bills Sr. He married the former Catherine Malinowski, who predeceased him, on Feb. 23, 2006.
Mr. Bills was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served in the Korean War.
Mr. Bills was a drywall finisher, for Studley Drywall, in Cattaraugus and the surrounding area.
He was a member of St. Mary's RC Church, in Cattaraugus, and enjoyed bowling.
Mr. Bills is survived by two sons, Robert Bills Jr. of San Bernardino, Calif. and Joseph Bills of Napoli; two daughters, Linda (Chuck) Carroll of Ontario, Calif. and Cherrie (Thomas) Slavick of Little Valley, a brother, Arthur (Mary Jo) Bills Jr. of Little Valley; six grandchildren, Nathan, Trevor, Catherine, Martin, Shelbi and Machelle; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and loving wife, Robert is predeceased by two brothers, Harvey Bills and William Bills; and two sisters, Patricia Bills and Shirley Bills.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday (Aug. 5, 2019) at Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.
Funeral services with military honors will be held at noon Tuesday (Aug. 6, 2019) from the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary's RC Church in Cattaraugus.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Aug. 5, 2019