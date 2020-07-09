BUFFALO - Robert J. "Bob" Buehl, 49, of Buffalo, died unexpectedly at home Saturday (July 4, 2020).
Born June 22, 1971, in Jamestown, he was the son of Katie Lawson Burdic of Steamburg and the late Robert Buehl.
He was a graduate of Randolph High School, Class of 1990, and earned his associate's degree from Villa Maria College.
He had been employed as a chef in several area restaurants, and had been employed in food service in Buffalo.
Bob enjoyed spending time with friends, photography and attending concerts. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.
Surviving, besides his mother, are a sister, Jodi Washburn of Jamestown; five nieces and nephews, Marc (Renee) Burdic of Steamburg, Jarah (Justin) Reitnauer of Olean, Kristen (James Brentley) Washburn of Bemus Point, Chance (Allie Fardink) Washburn of Jamestown and Ashley Lindgren of Jamestown; and two great-nieces, Tifftin Chiarilli of Franklinville and Layla Reitnauer of Olean.
He was predeceased by his sister, Lori Lindgren; and stepfather, Ray "Butch" Burdic.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.