1/1
Robert J. "Bob" Buehl
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BUFFALO - Robert J. "Bob" Buehl, 49, of Buffalo, died unexpectedly at home Saturday (July 4, 2020).

Born June 22, 1971, in Jamestown, he was the son of Katie Lawson Burdic of Steamburg and the late Robert Buehl.

He was a graduate of Randolph High School, Class of 1990, and earned his associate's degree from Villa Maria College.

He had been employed as a chef in several area restaurants, and had been employed in food service in Buffalo.

Bob enjoyed spending time with friends, photography and attending concerts. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.

Surviving, besides his mother, are a sister, Jodi Washburn of Jamestown; five nieces and nephews, Marc (Renee) Burdic of Steamburg, Jarah (Justin) Reitnauer of Olean, Kristen (James Brentley) Washburn of Bemus Point, Chance (Allie Fardink) Washburn of Jamestown and Ashley Lindgren of Jamestown; and two great-nieces, Tifftin Chiarilli of Franklinville and Layla Reitnauer of Olean.

He was predeceased by his sister, Lori Lindgren; and stepfather, Ray "Butch" Burdic.

There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved