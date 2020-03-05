|
|
LITTLE VALLEY - Robert J. Vosburgh Jr., 67, of Little Valley, passed away Tuesday (March 3, 2020) at his home.
He was born Sept. 3, 1952, in Buffalo, son of the late Robert J. and Irma Zimmerman Vosburgh Sr.
He worked as a foreman in Buffalo for many years and enjoyed bicycling as well as being an avid outdoorsman.
Mr. Vosburgh is survived by four brothers, Eric Vosburgh of Olean, Roderic (Ellen) Vosburgh of Cheektowaga, Kurt (Kelly) Vosburgh of Little Valley and Hans (Trisha) Vosburgh of Cheektowaga. Also surviving are two sisters, Gretchen (Eric) Chudyk of Lancaster and Greta (Joseph) Fridmann of West Valley; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to a .
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., Little Valley.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Mar. 5, 2020