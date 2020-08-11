1/1
Mr. Robert K. Coleman
1942 - 2020
GREAT VALLEY - Mr. Robert K. Coleman, 78, of Great Valley, died Sunday evening (Aug. 9, 2020) at home, following a long illness.

Born Jan. 12, 1942, in Alliance, Ohio, he was the son of the late Don and DeNelda Archibald Coleman. He was married on May 31, 1969, in Erie, Pa., to the former Sheri Fogleboch, who survives.

He was a graduate of The United Local School, Hanoverton, Ohio, and earned his bachelor degree in education from Defiance College, Defiance, Ohio, and completed his post-graduate work at Penn State, Oneonta State and Fredonia State Colleges.

Mr. Coleman had been employed with the Salamanca Central School System, teaching mathematics, for over 25 years. He had previously taught at Kennewick High School, Kennewick, Wash., Fredonia High School and Brockton High School.

He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and boating. He also enjoyed golfing and beer and wine making.

He was a former Boy Scout leader; football, track and rifle club coach; served as commissioner at the Kill Buck Fire Company; was a board member of Elkdale Country Club; served as a loan officer for the CCSE Federal Credit Union; and was an SIDA board member.

Surviving besides his wife, are a daughter, Kristie (Shawn) Horstman of Walpole, Mass.; a son, Erik (Jodi) Coleman of Williamsville; a granddaughter, Kendyl Coleman of Williamsville; two step-grandchildren, Nicholas and Anthony Schiro of Buffalo; two sisters, Kathy (Dan) Fillman of Kensington, Ohio and Dawn Vatter, Salem, Ohio.

He was predeceased by a sister, Janet Brenner; a niece, Heather Vatter; and a nephew, Timothy Brenner.

There will be no visitation.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.

Published in The Salamanca Press on Aug. 11, 2020.
