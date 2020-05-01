KENNEDY - Robert L. Clifford, 61, of Poland Center Road, Kennedy, formerly of London, England; Olean; Salamanca; and Randolph, passed away Thursday (April 23, 2020) at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital, in Jamestown, after a brief illness.
He was born Sept. 24, 1958, in Essex County, Basilton, England, the son of the late Robert John and Muriel Dorothy Mason Clifford.
Bob attended school in England known to everyone as "Drac," he played rugby and was a long-distance runner.
He began work at the age of 14 shearing sheep at Alleybone Farms in England. He later went on to be a bartender and trained to be a chef. Bob served in the British Army, fought in a battle in Ireland and later stood guard at the palace.
Bob came to America in 1982, a man of many talents. He was a workhorse, both at work and at home. He worked in the healthcare field as a certified nurse's assistant and activities director.
In 2001, he received an associate degree in occupational therapy at Jamestown Community College.
Bob had previous occupations, including plumber; banquet waiter; milking cows at a local dairy farm; raising horses; and cutting an innumerable amount of firewood over the years.
His interests included spending time with family, friends and working. He loved rugby, American football (Go Bills!) and enjoyed his beer.
He enjoyed mowing in the summer and was known for having the clearest hand-shoveled driveway and walkways in town, all while not owning a car.
Surviving are his wife and companion of the past 30 years, Shirley Stickney Clifford; a son, Daniel D. Clifford of Scotland; a stepson, Tim Stickney of Kennedy; four siblings, Rosie, Fiona, Jeffery and Lawrence, all of England; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Tracy, Teresa and Ruth; and a brother, Leslie.
As per his wishes, there will be no visitation or services held. The VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home, 14 Church St., Randolph, was entrusted with Bob's care.
In lieu of flowers, if desired, funds may be sent to the funeral home for funeral expenses or to the Kennedy Fire Department.
vanrensselaerandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Salamanca Press on May 1, 2020.