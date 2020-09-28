1/
Robert L. Hintz
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EAST OTTO - Robert L. Hintz, of East Otto, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the Bertrand-Chaffee Hospital in Springville, at the age of 71.

He was born March 6, 1949, in Salamanca, a son of the late Richard C. and Marguerite L. Lexer Hintz.

He was an assembler for Peerless-Winsmith in Springville.

He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and Sons of the Legion, both in Ellicottville.

He enjoyed hunting, vacationing and coin collecting. He also enjoyed history, especially the Civil War. He loved socializing with friends at local restaurants.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Lohrey) Hintz, whom he married July 7, 1973, at the Salem Lutheran Church in Springville; his children, Angela Marie Hintz of Buffalo, Tamara Lynn (Mark) Peters of Gowanda and Jacqueline Lea (Scott) Buzzell of Greenville, N.C.; his grandchildren, Merek Joseph Peters, Quinn Marguerite Peters and Gavin Scott Buzzell; his siblings, Kevin Hintz of Ellicottville, Dennis Hintz of Ellicottville, Christie Hintz of Olean and Jeffrey (Barbara McCarthy) Hintz of East Concord; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Salem Lutheran Church in Springville, with Pastor Tim Klahn officiating. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240.

Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Salem Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
271 East Main Street
Springville, NY 14141-1419
(716) 592-7822
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved