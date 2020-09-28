EAST OTTO - Robert L. Hintz, of East Otto, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the Bertrand-Chaffee Hospital in Springville, at the age of 71.
He was born March 6, 1949, in Salamanca, a son of the late Richard C. and Marguerite L. Lexer Hintz.
He was an assembler for Peerless-Winsmith in Springville.
He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and Sons of the Legion, both in Ellicottville.
He enjoyed hunting, vacationing and coin collecting. He also enjoyed history, especially the Civil War. He loved socializing with friends at local restaurants.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Lohrey) Hintz, whom he married July 7, 1973, at the Salem Lutheran Church in Springville; his children, Angela Marie Hintz of Buffalo, Tamara Lynn (Mark) Peters of Gowanda and Jacqueline Lea (Scott) Buzzell of Greenville, N.C.; his grandchildren, Merek Joseph Peters, Quinn Marguerite Peters and Gavin Scott Buzzell; his siblings, Kevin Hintz of Ellicottville, Dennis Hintz of Ellicottville, Christie Hintz of Olean and Jeffrey (Barbara McCarthy) Hintz of East Concord; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Salem Lutheran Church in Springville, with Pastor Tim Klahn officiating. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240.
