Robert Shaffer Jr.
1983 - 2020
CORRY, Pa. - Robert Shaffer Jr., 36, died unexpectedly Wednesday (Sept. 9, 2020) in Corry, Pa.

Born Sept. 15, 1983, in Springville, N.Y., he was the son of Lynne Jimerson Cowher and Robert (Cindy) P. Shaffer Sr., Titusville.

He attended Salamanca (N.Y.) High School and later earned his GED.

Robert was employed as a chef at Pennhills Country Club in Bradford and had previously worked construction.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and teaching his children survivalist skills. He was a nature enthusiast who enjoyed camping, kayaking, fishing, crafting, beading and wood carving. He made and sold ghillie suits.

Surviving besides his parents, are two sons, Bishop and Ridley Shaffer, both of Bradford; four sisters, Nicole (Jacob) Karl-Lebrenz of Olean, N.Y., Chenel (Kevin) Cowher of Salamanca, Chelsea (Phillip) Cowher of Bradford and Eden Warfield of Bradford; stepfather, Duane Cowher of Bradford; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by maternal grandparents, Spencer and Mildred Jimerson and Cecil "Zeke" Johnny-John; and paternal grandparents, Ernest and Phyllis Shaffer.

Friends called Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020) and Sunday (Sept. 13, 2020) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

Funeral services were held Monday (Sept. 14, 2020) at the funeral home, with Steven Jimerson, uncle of the deceased, officiating.
Burial would be in Wildwood Cemetery, Salamanca.

E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.

Published in The Salamanca Press on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
SEP
12
Calling hours
06:00 - 09:00 PM
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
SEP
13
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
SEP
13
Calling hours
06:00 - 09:00 PM
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
SEP
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
September 15, 2020
Betty, Robert, and family. I am so so very sorry for this HUGE loss in your lives. I pray you find peace in your hearts and the light of his memory will guide you through any darkness. Love Anne Loncher (Thompson)❤
Anne Loncher
Friend
