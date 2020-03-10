|
GREAT VALLEY - Mr. Robert Williams, 70, of Great Valley, died unexpectedly Sunday morning (March 8, 2020).
Born Aug. 6, 1949, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late Ralph and Vida Baker Williams.
Mr. Williams graduated from Ellicottville High School, Class of 1968.
He was currently employed at Schichtels Nursery, Springville. Prior, he had been employed with AVM Signore, Ellicottville, for over 30 years, and Kenny Trucking, Great Valley.
Mr. Williams was an avid hunter who enjoyed being in the woods. He also enjoyed driving around and watching wildlife. He was a former member of the Great Valley Fire Company and enjoyed the early regattas.
Surviving are his longtime companion of 25 years, Sandra Byroads of Great Valley; a daughter, Tracy (Theodore) Robinson of Great Valley; two sons, Troy (Kim Reese) Williams of Great Valley and Toby (Bethany) Williams of Monroe, Ga.; six grandchildren, Mckenzie Robinson, Lindsey Robinson, Kourtney Robinson, Kyle Robinson, all of Great Valley, and Tyler Williams and Emma Williams, both of Monroe; two sisters, Betty Ann Moore of Great Valley and Rosie (Frank Ditcher) Harrington of Great Valley; a brother, George (Allie) Emerson of Little Valley; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, Edwin (Bucky) Emerson.
There will be no visitation.
A memorial graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Mar. 10, 2020