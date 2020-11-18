SALAMANCA - Mr. Roger Wayne Lord, 85, of Salamanca, died unexpectedly Saturday (Nov. 14, 2020) at Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo.
Born July 3, 1935, in Bainbridge, he was the son of the late Delevan and Mildred Colwell Lord. He was married July 17, 1976, to Frances E. Steinbroner Reynolds, who survives. Previously, he had been married to Betty L. Amey Galandio, who also survives.
Roger was a graduate of Bainbridge High School, Class of 1953, and attended Cornell University, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in agriculture and as a Second Lieutenant ROTC in 1957.
After graduating, he worked for one year as an assistant county agricultural agent in Lockport. He then entered active duty in the U.S. Air Force and served until 1961. Lt. Lord served in the Air Defense Command as an intercept director at various locations throughout the U.S. as well as Greenland and Labrador.
He resumed employment with Cornell Cooperative Extension Service in 1961, where he worked for 20 years in the Counties of Cattaraugus, Columbia and Onondaga. During this time he earned a master's degree from Columbia University in Missouri. He then relocated to New Mexico, where he worked an additional 12 years before retiring and returning to Salamanca.
He was a member of the Riverside Chapel, the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535, the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296, the Salamanca Historical Society, the Olean General Hospital Auxiliary, AARP and RPEA. He also volunteered at Olean General Hospital and for the Meals on Wheels program.
Roger enjoyed building model airplanes and had a strong interest in Cold War and WWII history.
Roger was known throughout the community as "the Candyman," delivering candy, well wishes, thank yous and spreading cheer to nursing homes, businesses, friends and family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children, Denise "Denny" Lord of Salamanca, Christopher (Lanette) Lord of Virginia Beach, Va., Kelli Lord-Taylor of Salamanca and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Lord of Oneonta; four stepchildren, Robert (Donna) Reynolds Jr. of Salamanca, Shawn Reynolds of Buffalo, Daniel Reynolds of Olean and Sally (Steve) Reynolds of Dumas, Maine; 19 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Nelson (Jeanette) Lord of Silver Springs, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a sister, Teresa Grippin; and a brother, Charles Lord.
Roger was well-loved by all who knew him and will be sadly missed.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Riverside Chapel, Salamanca Area Historical Society, Olean General Hospital or charity of donor's choice.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
.