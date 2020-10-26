1/
Roman D.A. Delity
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLEAN - Fetal Roman D. A. Delity, of Olean, died Wednesday (Oct. 21, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.

He is survived by his parents, Haley Armstrong and Nicholas Delity of Olean; maternal grandparents, Danielle Wiltsie of Olean and Jesse Armstrong Sr. of Salamanca; paternal grandparents, William and Sharon Keyes Delity of Great Valley; maternal great-grandmother, Carol Wiltsie of Salamanca; maternal great-great-grandmother of Geraldine Courteau of Salamanca; paternal great-grandparents, Adam and Norma Delity of Ellicottville and Betty Keyes of Great Valley; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved