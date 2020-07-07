1/1
Mr. Ronald LeBlanc
1931 - 2020
SALAMANCA - Mr. Ronald LeBlanc, 88, of Salamanca, died Friday (July 3, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following a short illness.

Born Sept. 14, 1931, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late Rene and Catherine MacDonald LeBlanc. He was married July 2, 1988, to the former Patricia Kurlej Brewer, who survives.

Mr. LeBlanc was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1950.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving as a radioman from 1952-1956, aboard the U.S.S. Roulette.

Mr. LeBlanc had been employed by the B&O Railroad (CSX) for 32 years and was later employed as a radio announcer for WGGO, Radio for 13 years.

He was a member of the former Holy Cross Church; Our Lady of Peace Parish; Holy Cross Athletic Club; the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535; Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296; Elkdale Country Club; and the former Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 1002.

He was an avid golfer; enjoyed his grandchildren; doing crossword puzzles; working outside; and attending local high school and college sporting events.

Surviving besides his wife is a son, Matthew (Laurie) LeBlanc of Limestone; a stepson, David (Jessica) Brewer of Little Valley; a stepdaughter, Karen (David Hardin) Brewer of Falconer; two grandchildren, Stash LeBlanc and Jessica LeBlanc; four step-grandchildren, Jacob Meier, Joshua (Samantha) Meier, Michael David Brewer and Mason Dean Brewer; two brothers, Bernie (Donna) LeBlanc of Killbuck and Rene (Rose) LeBlanc of Canton, Mich.; a sister, Mary Kay (Gary) Pawenski of Monroe, Ga.; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a son, Noel LeBlanc; a brother, Marvin LeBlanc; and two sisters, Jeanette Granger and Rosemond Stark.

A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday (July 10, 2020) at Our Lady of Peace Parish, 274 Broad St., Salamanca, with Rev. Mariusz Sierhart, pastor, as celebrant.

Full military honors will be conducted by members of the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296.

Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Our Lady of Peace Memorial Fund, the Salamanca Senior Center or the donor's choice.

E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.

Published in The Salamanca Press on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 7, 2020
Dear LeBlanc family and friends....I am sorry for your loss. May God be with you all in this time.
Ted Whitus
Friend
