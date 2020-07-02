SALAMANCA - Mr. Ronald M. Nuttall, 81, of Salamanca, died Tuesday evening (June 30, 2020) at Randolph Manor following a long illness.
Born July 7, 1938, in Jamestown, he was a son of the late Frank and Sarah Hubbard Nuttall.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1958 to 1961 in the 92nd Artillery Battalion, 2nd Armored "Hell on Wheels" Division.
He had been employed as a carpenter for over 30 years at Sashon Doors, Baton Rouge, La., retiring in 1989. Upon his return to the Salamanca area, he served as property manager of the Nies Block Building for over nine years.
Ron enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was a motorcycle enthusiast who traveled all across the country.
Surviving are two sons, Michael (Dawn) Nuttall of Salamanca, and Frank Nuttall of Little Valley; a daughter, Amy (Earl) Parmenter of Sumter, S.C.; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Nuttall; and a brother, Howard Nuttall.
There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at the Steamburg Cemetery Tuesday (July 7, 2020) at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Lonto of St. Mary's Episcopal Church officiating. Full military honors will be conducted by members of the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535 and Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca. E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.