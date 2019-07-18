SALAMANCA - Rose Seitz, 93, of Liberty Street, Salamanca, passed away Friday afternoon (July 12, 2019) at Olean General Hospital, following a long illness.



Born July 19, 1925, in Salamanca, Rose was the daughter of the late Charles and Julia Sperone Sartori.



Rose was married May 18, 1946, at the former St. Patrick's Church in Salamanca, to the late Paul Joseph Seitz, who predeceased her Nov. 12, 1978.



She was a graduate of Salamanca Central High School, Class of 1944, and then from Olean Business Institute in Olean.



Rose was employed as a manager at Simmon's Cable Television until her retirement in 1992. Prior to that, she was a dental assistant for Dr. Fedell in Salamanca.



She served as the Salamanca chairperson for the from 1979 through 1992. She was most fond of the "Daffodil Days" drive each year. She was a member of "Our Lady of Peace Parish," and the Altar and Rosary Society. She also served as the Girl Scout troop leader at St. Pat's in the 1960s. Rose was a member of the Salamanca Lionette's, the Woman of the Moose, Scout and various other organizations.



Rose enjoyed spending her time with her family, particularly her six grandsons and her sisters. She especially enjoyed spending time at the ocean with them. She was a very loving and giving person. She was always willing to get involved and help out. Her final act of generosity was to donate her body to the University of Buffalo Medical School. She always felt she was a walking medical anomaly, and she was!



She is survived by a son, Paul M. (Diane) Seitz of Wilmington, N.C.; a daughter, Julianne (John Haley) Studd of Salamanca; six grandsons, Jordan (Briana) Nelsen of Rutherford County, N.C., Jake (Melissa Montiel) Nelsen of Charleston, S.C., Julian Nelsen of Salamanca, Troy Studd of Chico, Calif., Tyler (Julia McCabe) Studd of Angola and Nicholas Seitz of Hudson Valley; four great-grandchildren, Chad, Dillon and Lauren Rose Nelsen of Rutherford County, and Madison Rose Studd of Angola; three sisters, Mecanna Metzler of Salamanca, Louise Kolkowski of Olean and Thersia Piscitelli of West Seneca; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.



Besides her husband, she was predeceased by four brothers, John, Louis, James and Joseph Sartori.



Memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, at which time funeral services will be held with Deacon Michael Anderson of Our Lady of Peace officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to juvenile diabetes or juvenile cancer charities.



E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh. Published in The Salamanca Press on July 18, 2019