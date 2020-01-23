|
|
LANSING - Russell Dean Sprague, of Lansing, died Monday (Jan. 20, 2020) at the age of 92.
He was born in Rochester to William Delos and Mary Axelby Sprague. The family moved to Little Valley in southwestern New York in 1937.
Russ graduated from Little Valley High School in 1945. Two days after graduation, he started basic training at Sampson Navy Base on Seneca Lake. He served on the light cruiser USS Philadelphia. After the war, he entered Cornell University College of Agriculture, receiving an associate's degree in 1948.
In 1951, Russ married Mary Doyle of Salamanca. Together they had four daughters. His first job was as a salesman of Ford Tractor products. In 1953 began a new career in the insurance business. He spent 40 years as an agent representing many companies offering life, health and disability insurance.
Russ was an active community volunteer. He was a member of the Binghamton and Ithaca Rotary Clubs for over 43 years. He served as president of the Binghamton Rotary in 1989 and was campaign chairman for the United Way of Broome County in 1970. He was an active member of the Broome County Chamber of Commerce and a member and elder of West Presbyterian Church of Binghamton.
Russ had many hobbies. He was a licensed pilot and owned his own airplane. He was an avid skier and enjoyed biking. Russ moved to Ithaca in 1993 to join his new partner, Kelly Behan. When she retired, they spent 10 years exploring the North American continent in their motorhome. Russ's real passion was people. His goal was to bring joy into the life of everyone he encountered each day.
He is survived by his daughters, Joan Sprague of Endicott, Jacklyn (Sprague) Ryan of Thousand Oaks, Calif., Sheila (Sprague) Pace of Buffalo and Susan (Sprague) Luka of Downers Grove, Ill.; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his partner, Kelly Behan; and her children, Douglas Behan and Julia (Behan) Hadlock and their five children.
Russ was predeceased by his brother, William Sprague; and his wife, Mary Doyle Sprague.
A memorial service in Binghamton will be announced at a later date.
To share a memory, please visit www.lansingfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Jan. 23, 2020