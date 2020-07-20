LITTLE VALLEY - Sandra Kay Pilon, 69, of Little Valley, passed away Thursday (July 16, 2020) at Mercy Hospital, in Buffalo.



She was born on March 26, 1951, in Salamanca, daughter of the late Junior "Samuel" and Dorothy Washburn Grey. On Sept. 4, 1971, Sandy married John Pilon Sr., who survives.



She was a graduate of the Cattaraugus Central School, Class of 1969.



Mrs. Pilon worked as a secretary for the Little Valley Central School, then the Cattaraugus- Little Valley Central School, from 1980 to 2012.



She was a member of the Napoli United Methodist Church for over 20 years, as well as a member of The Order of the Eastern Star, Otto Chapter 513, for 42 years.



She loved spending time with her family, taking lots of pictures and camping. Her favorite verse was Philippians 4:13 NKJV, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."



Including her loving husband of 49 years, she is survived by four sons, John (Paula) Pilon Jr. of Kendall, Craig (Kayla) Pilon of Randolph, Kevin (Melissa) Pilon of Little Valley and Justin Pilon of Las Vegas, Nev.; a daughter, Kimberlee Pilon of Seneca Falls; a sister, Carol (late Jim) Dill of East Otto; two brothers, James (Lanette) Grey of Stella, N.C. and Richard (Charlotte) Grey of East Otto; seven granddaughters; eight grandsons; and several nieces and nephews.



Friends called Sunday (July 19, 2020) from Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 33% occupancy will be observed with masks required.



Private funeral services will be held.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Goodtimes, the Napoli UMC or Otto Star 513.

