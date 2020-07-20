1/1
Sandra Kay Pilon
1951 - 2020
LITTLE VALLEY - Sandra Kay Pilon, 69, of Little Valley, passed away Thursday (July 16, 2020) at Mercy Hospital, in Buffalo.

She was born on March 26, 1951, in Salamanca, daughter of the late Junior "Samuel" and Dorothy Washburn Grey. On Sept. 4, 1971, Sandy married John Pilon Sr., who survives.

She was a graduate of the Cattaraugus Central School, Class of 1969.

Mrs. Pilon worked as a secretary for the Little Valley Central School, then the Cattaraugus- Little Valley Central School, from 1980 to 2012.

She was a member of the Napoli United Methodist Church for over 20 years, as well as a member of The Order of the Eastern Star, Otto Chapter 513, for 42 years.

She loved spending time with her family, taking lots of pictures and camping. Her favorite verse was Philippians 4:13 NKJV, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."

Including her loving husband of 49 years, she is survived by four sons, John (Paula) Pilon Jr. of Kendall, Craig (Kayla) Pilon of Randolph, Kevin (Melissa) Pilon of Little Valley and Justin Pilon of Las Vegas, Nev.; a daughter, Kimberlee Pilon of Seneca Falls; a sister, Carol (late Jim) Dill of East Otto; two brothers, James (Lanette) Grey of Stella, N.C. and Richard (Charlotte) Grey of East Otto; seven granddaughters; eight grandsons; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends called Sunday (July 19, 2020) from Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 33% occupancy will be observed with masks required.

Private funeral services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Goodtimes, the Napoli UMC or Otto Star 513.

Published in The Salamanca Press on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
411 Rock City Street
Little Valley, NY 14755
(716) 938-9159
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 19, 2020
Very to hear the sad news of the passing of Sandra. My sincere condolences to the family.
Thomas Nickler
Friend
July 18, 2020
Sandy was the most beautiful spirit and I appreciate everything she gave to this life in her own very special ministry.
Bethany Ruane
Friend
