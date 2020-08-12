1/1
Sharon L. John
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SALAMANCA - Sharon L. John, 60, of Salamanca, died unexpectedly Monday (Aug. 10, 2020) at home.

Born May 9, 1960, in Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Milburn "Lum" and Irene Redeye John.

She was an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians and the Hawk Clan.

Sharon had been employed with the Seneca Nation as a cook for the Area of Aging Department for over four years and had previously worked for the Seneca Nation Daycare Department.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She loved to cook and do beadwork. She enjoyed the outdoors, her dogs, taking walks and shopping.

Surviving are three sisters, Stephanie John of Salamanca, Carrie (James) John-Leary of Villa Park, Ill. and Christina John of Carrolton; a brother, Darryl (Penny) John of Salamanca; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. today (Aug. 12, 2020) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 13, 2020) in the Funeral Home, with Rev. Eric Hice of Center Street Baptist Church officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Heights Cemetery, Jimersontown.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to Friends of Strays, 17 Oakland Ave., Salamanca.

E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved