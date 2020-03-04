|
JAMESTOWN - Sharon Meyers-Tveter, 73, of Jamestown, formerly of Panama City, Fla., passed away unexpectedly Saturday (Feb. 29, 2020), in the emergency room of UPMC Chautauqua.
She was born Jan. 2, 1947. in Salamanca, a daughter of the late Nathan and Marian Frank Frank.
Sharon earned her associate's degree from Jamestown Community College and her bachelor's degree in social work from D'Youville College in Buffalo.
Before her retirement in 2014, she was employed as a service coordinator for the Resource Center in Jamestown. While living in Panama City, Fla., she was employed as a counselor for the Bay City Correctional Facility for several years.
Sharon was also a co-founder of the Jamestown Community Chapel Recovery Outreach Program where she served as a counselor and was a great support system for many people. She was a great woman of faith and a follower of Jesus Christ. She loved spending time in prayer during her daily devotions.
She was a member of the Jamestown Community Chapel where she taught Sunday school. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-granddaughter, Allysen. She enjoyed doing puzzles, roller skating and reading. She also loved hunting and was the first female instructor for the hunter safety course in New York state.
Surviving are her four children; Hal (Jayne) Petteys, Lisa Petteys, Karla (Timothy) Gutknecht, all of Jamestown, and Keith (Roxanne) Lamberson of Salamanca; nine grandchildren; Alan Petteys, Bianca Petteys, Leo Russell, Ryan Lamberson, Joshua Lamberson, Megan Lamberson, Dakota Lamberson, Ellen Mesler and Randy Mesler, Jr.; great-granddaughter, Allysen Petteys; two sisters, Bonnie (John) Wilcox of Falconer and Diane (Brian) Hawkins of Salamanca; three brothers, John (Janet) Frank of Florida, Michael Frank of Salamanca and Jeff (Olivia) Kibbie of New Hampshire, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ronald C. Tveter, who died May 11, 1999, Leonard Lamberson and Harold Petteys.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday (March 5, 2020) in the Lind Funeral Home. The Rev. Douglas Penhollow, pastor of the Jamestown Community Chapel, will officiate. Interment will be in the Chautauqua Cemetery, Chautauqua.
Friends will be received for one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Jamestown Community Chapel Recovery Outreach Program, 35 Camp St. Jamestown, NY 14701.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Mar. 4, 2020