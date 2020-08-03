1/1
Sharyn K. Taylor
1963 - 2020
JIMERSONTOWN - Sharyn K. Taylor, 56, of 8023 Old Route 17, Jimersontown, town of Salamanca, passed away Thursday (July 30, 2020) at home, after an extended illness.

She was born Sept. 15, 1963, in Olean, the daughter of the late Norma J. John Taylor and Donald M. Taylor of Jimersontown.

Sharyn was a 1981 graduate of Salamanca High School.

She was an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians Wolf Clan, and had worked prior to her illness as a budget and finance director for the Seneca Nation.

She enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, watching her grandchildren's sporting events, dancing and spending time with her dear family and friends.

She is survived by her father, Donald M. Taylor; a daughter, Carli (Edward) Buffalo of Coldspring; a son, Dylan (Serena Schey) Taylor of Jimersontown; a brother, Dr. Michael Spencer (Holly Thompson) of Manlius; a sister, Kari Taylor of Salamanca; three grandchildren, Caiden, Moagi and Graci Dee Buffalo, all of Coldspring; four nieces, Leigh and Lynsey White, Taylor Sullivan and Quinn Thompson Taylor; a nephew, Reese Thompson Taylor; as well as many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother Norma John Taylor; and a sister, Elaine Seymour in 1962.

The family received relatives and friends in the family home Saturday (Aug. 1, 2020) and all day Sunday in the family home at 8023 Old Route 17, Jimersontown.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family on Monday (Aug. 3, 2020). Burial will be in the Taylor Family Cemetery, Jimersontown.

Arrangements are entrusted to the VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home, 14 Church St., Randolph.

To leave a condolence for the family visit vanrensselaerandsonfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be left in Sharyn's memory to any charity of choice.

Published in The Salamanca Press on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Van Rensselaer & Son Funeral Home
14 Church St
Randolph, NY 14772
(716) 358-5583
