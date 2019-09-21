Home

Services
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home
25 River St.
Salamanca, NY
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home
25 River St.
Salamanca, NY
Mr. Shawn Poling


1973 - 2019
Mr. Shawn Poling Obituary
BRADFORD, Pa. - Mr. Shawn Poling, 46, of Bradford, died unexpectedly Wednesday (Sept. 18, 2019) at UPMC Chautauqua, Jamestown, N.Y.

Born Aug. 17, 1973, in Olean, N.Y., he was the son of Virgle and Sandra Poling of Bradford, and the late Evelene "Sue" Lambert Poling. He was married on Aug. 30, 2003, in Bradford, to the former Jennifer Peterson, who survives.

He was a graduate of Salamanca (N.Y.) High School, Class of 1992.

Shawn had been employed with CBRE at Dresser in Olean, as the facilities manager.

He was a very loving husband and father, who enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved children and volunteered as a coach for soccer, wrestling and T-ball.

He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan and billiards player and enjoyed video games; fantasy football; country music; dancing; and his beloved dog, Bailey. He was an organ donor.

Surviving besides his wife and father, are a son, Mason Poling of Bradford; four sisters, Malesia (Ronald) Hill of Little Valley (N.Y.), Malinda (Wendell) Haines of Salamanca (N.Y.), Lari (Russell) Granger of Vale, N.C. and Susan (Douglas) Haines of Salamanca; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 22, 2019) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Monday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Glen Muller, of the Church of Christ, Sardinia, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the or the .

E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Sept. 21, 2019
