GREAT VALLEY - Susan Marie Knapp, 75, of Great Valley, passed away Sunday (Sept. 27, 2020) at her home.



She was born April 4, 1945, in Buffalo, the daughter of the late Ernest and Margorie Hanbury Truby. She was predeceased by her husband, George "Bud" Knapp, in 1995.



Mrs. Knapp had been employed as a nurse and later for years at Holiday Valley Resort in Ellicottville. She also was an avid golfer.



She is survived by a daughter, Michelle Clark; two granddaughters, Charlie and Truby Clark; a sister, Jean Rae (Truby) Erskine; six nieces and nephews; and 12 great-nieces and great-nephews.



Besides her husband, she was predeceased by two sisters, Jo Ann (Truby) Waite and Linda Jane (Truby) Schumacher.



Friends may call from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday (Oct.3, 2020) at the Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday from the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a college fund for her granddaughter, Truby Clark.

