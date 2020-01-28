|
|
GREAT VALLEY - Susan M. E. Riegle, 74, of Great Valley, passed away on Jan. 7, 2020, after a brief, but fierce battle with cancer.
Born Jan. 28, 1945, she was the daughter of the late L. William and Elizabeth (Elwood) Clarke of Port Sydney, Ontario. On Aug. 24, 1974, she married Edward R. Riegle.
Susan is a graduate of Huntsville High School (1959), University of Toronto - Victoria University (1962) and SUNY Brockport (1978).
After university, she taught mathematics in Toronto and St. Catherines before marriage and moving to Fairport, N.Y. After staying at home with kids for 10-plus years, she began teaching again at Nazareth College. She was well known for her Math 101 and Math for Educators classes. Susan retired from Nazareth in 2009 as Chair of the Mathematics Department.
Susan enjoyed knitting, swimming her mile, spending time in her retirement home in Great Valley and time with family including her four grandchildren.
Susan is survived by her husband, Edward, of Great Valley, her children, Penny (Jason) Schoonmaker of Painted Post, Lindsay Riegle of Fort Wayne, Ind., Jessica (Kyle) Norsen of Phelps, and Alex (Brandy) Riegle of Eagle River, Ark.; her grandchildren Jack and Caitlin Schoonmaker and Emory and Judson Riegle; brothers Terry Clarke and Bill (Wendy) Clarke of Huntsville, Ontario; a sister, Nancy (Peter) Icely of North York, Ontario; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Life to honor Susan will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or to the donor's .
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St. in Little Valley.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Jan. 28, 2020