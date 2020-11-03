SALAMANCA - Mrs. Theresa M. Bromley, 93, of Salamanca, died Sunday (Nov. 1, 2020) at home, following a short illness.
Born Aug. 29, 1927, in Salamanca, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Smith Shubert. She was married on Feb. 8, 1947, in Salamanca, to Gerald I. Bromley, who predeceased her in 1993.
She was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1945.
Mrs. Bromley enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered for her homemade apple pie and her amazing smile.
She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Roman Catholic Church; the Salamanca Senior Center, Board of Elections; American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535; Holy Cross Athletic Club Women's Auxiliary; and the former Salamanca Moose Club Women's Auxiliary.
She was a Sunday school teacher, at the former St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, and a former Cub Scout leader.
Surviving are four daughters, Sharen (Leon) Green of Berkley Springs, W.V., Deanna (Stephen) Hill, Ragley, La., Mary (Terry) Neudeck of Portville and Cynthia (Dave) Koch of Salamanca; four sons, Ronald Bromley of Salamanca, Michael (Susan) Bromley of Lenoir City, Tenn., David (Donna) Bromley of Prattville, Ala. and Ross Bromley of Edmeston; 26 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by two daughters, Pamela Bromley and Donna Chesson; a son, Tom Bromley; four sisters, Sophie Molenda, Mary Anne Doyle, Florence Forness and Irene Fowler; five brothers, Leonard Shubert, Bernard Shubert, Theodore Shubert, Frank Shubert Jr. and infant Shubert; and a special friend, Max Bullers Sr.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Salamanca.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Pathfinder Village (Community for Downs Syndrome), 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston, NY 13335.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.