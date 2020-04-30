|
|
LITTLE VALLEY - Thomas Ansel Reed, of Maples Road in Little Valley, passed away peacefully Monday (April 27, 2020), surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Oct. 31, 1947, in Salamanca, the son of the late Ansel and Genevieve McNamara Reed.
Tom was employed by J.D. Northrup Construction in Ellicottville for 40 years prior to his retirement in 2012.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cheri Skeels Reed; his three children, Jennifer (Darius) Young of Syracuse, Amy (Rich) Drucker of Albany and Kyle (Carl Fischer) Reed of New York; six grandchildren, Maya (Shane) Ellis, Anya (Edem) Asamoah-Wade, Reed Drucker, Michal Drucker, Aviv Drucker and Ami Drucker; his great-grandson, Ansel Ellis; three sisters, Beverly Hannon, Sandra Wogick and Gail Archer; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, James Reed.
Tom's final gift was donating his body to the Anatomical Gift Program at University at Buffalo.
Post COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held with details being announced at a later date.
Memorials in Tom's name can be made to the Nannen Arboretum in Ellicottville, via nannenarboretum.com or by sending a personal check made out to the Nannen Arboretum Society, Inc., to P.O. Box 1016, Ellicottville, NY 14731.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Apr. 30, 2020