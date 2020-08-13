LADSON, S.C. - Thomas Edward Dolecki, of Ladson, originally from Salamanca, N.Y., passed peacefully in his residence the morning of Aug. 7, 2020, of natural causes, surrounded by family and his loving wife, Joyce Dolecki, of 55 years.



Thomas was born Jan. 16, 1944. He grew up in Salamanca and joined the U.S. Navy in July 1962 as a radioman and served in the Vietnam War until July 1968. After he completed his six-year tour, he went back to Salamanca to raise his family.



He served as the Police Commissioner in Salamanca for 12 years. Once his sons were all grown and married, Thomas and Joyce moved to Ladson to escape the cold weather and live in warmer conditions, where they have lived happily for the last 18 years.



Besides his wife, Thomas is survived by four sons, Michael (Joy) Dolecki of Ridgeville, Mark (Paige) Dolecki of Snoqualmie, Wash., Matthew (Silvia) Dolecki of Ladson, and Mitch (Susan Dolecki) of Cadiz, Ohio, and eight grandchildren, Jessica Weil, Eliza Dolecki, Spencer Dolecki, Devin Dolecki, Charris Dolecki, Justin Dolecki, Tyler Dolecki and Dylan Dolecki.



There will be no visitation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Thomas will be cremated at the Tri County Crematorium.



He will be remembered for his love of being with family, and his witty, sarcastic humor.

