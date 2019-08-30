|
SALAMANCA - Mr. Thomas Fisher, 84, of Salamanca, died Wednesday (Aug. 28, 2019) at Salamanca Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, following a short illness.
Born Sept. 14, 1934, in Huntington, W.V., he was the son of the late Fred and Leedona Andrick Fisher. He was married on March 28, 1963, to the former Shirley Moore, who survives.
Mr. Fisher had been employed as a long-haul truck driver, for over 45 years, retiring in 2002.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, occasionally taking them on the open road, as well as to local races and drive-in movies. He enjoyed NASCAR and was a fan of both the Earnhardts. He enjoyed the outdoors, and taking long drives, with his wife.
He was a former member of the Jamestown and Randolph Moose Lodge.
Surviving besides his wife are five daughters, Lagressa Michielsen of South Carolina, Sue (Herb) Brown of Salamanca, Debbie Brown of Conewango Valley, Lorrie (Keith Miller) Cain of Randolph and Lisa (Wayne) Edgar of South Carolina; five sons, Thomas (Helen) Fisher Jr. of Jamestown, Larry Fisher of Salamanca, Thomas L. (Rebecca) Fisher of Tennessee, Fred Fisher of Salamanca and Lance (Amy) Fisher of Conewango Valley; a brother, Jack Fisher of Jamestown; 29 grandchildren; 56 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a brother, Richard Fisher; a grandson, Adam Scot Michielsen; a great-granddaughter, Alexis Fisher; and three great-grandsons, Jordan Michael Fisher, Connor Fisher and Jared Sherlock.
There will be no visitation.
A celebration of life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 1, 2019) at the Coldspring Firehall, Steamburg.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Aug. 30, 2019