BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - Mr. Thomas M. O'Rourke, 87, of Bonita Springs, formerly of Salamanca, N.Y., died at home Sunday (Oct. 27, 2019) following a long illness.
Born Jan. 23, 1932, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late James and Marjorie Driscoll O'Rourke. He was married in 1989, at the St. Bonaventure Chapel at St. Bonaventure University (N.Y.), to the former Lucia Teresa Gutierrez Barreros, who survives. Previously, he was married to the former Anne L. Clifford, who predeceased him in 1986.
He was a graduate of Salamanca High School and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Korean Conflict, where he achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. Upon his return, he graduated from the Simmons School of Mortuary Science with a degree in applied science.
Mr. O'Rourke was a licensed NYS funeral director and served as vice president and secretary of O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. for over 35 years, retiring in 1987. He also formed and co-owned Northrup & O'Rourke Inc., a land development company that built several area townhouse developments as well as student housing. During his retirement in Florida, he served as the president of the Spanish Wells Homeowner's Association.
He was a former member of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Salamanca and attended St. Leo's Roman Catholic Church in Bonita Springs. He served on the Board of Directors of the former Salamanca Trust Company and First Tier Bank & Trust (current Five Star Bank). He was also a former member of the Salamanca Chapter of the American Red Cross, Salamanca Kiwanis Club, Salamanca Conservation Club and the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296.
He loved his family greatly, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Teresa, especially on cruises, and playing tennis and bridge. He was an avid reader and enjoyed his home and garden. He was a Buffalo Bills fan and a long-time season ticket holder, attending the Bills' first Super Bowl. Earlier in his life, he enjoyed alpine skiing and boating.
Surviving besides his wife are a daughter, Maureen O'Rourke Kiel of Haworth, N.J.; two sons, James (Maureen) O'Rourke of Wantage, N.J. and Kevin (Thérèse) O'Rourke of Ellicottville, N.Y.; a stepdaughter, Yolanda (Ciro Ahumada) Barreros of Rye, N.Y.; nine grandchildren, Kristen (Paul) Wienecke of Damascus, Md., Stephanie Kiel of Hoboken, N.J., Courtney (Matthew) Burkarth of Elizabethtown, Pa., Lara Barreros of Maryland, Sofia Ahumada of Rye, Liam O'Rourke of College Park, Md., Quinn O'Rourke of St. Bonaventure, Simon Ahumada of Rye and Michael Ahumada of Rye; two great-grandchildren, Benson Wienecke of Damascus and Jalen-Maria Butler of Maryland; a sister, Marjorie (Michael) Rick of Rochester, N.Y.; a brother, Jack O'Rourke of Olean, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a brother, James O'Rourke; and a stepdaughter, Maria Barreros.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday (Nov. 1, 2019) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 2, 2019) in Holy Name of Mary RC Church, with Rev. Lukasz Kopala, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Ellicottville.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Oct. 30, 2019