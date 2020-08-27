SALAMANCA - Timothy J. Oyler, 61, of Salamanca, died suddenly Tuesday (Aug. 25, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following a short illness.
Born May 6, 1959, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late Charles Sr. and Margaret "Anita" King Oyler. He was married March 12, 1989, in Great Valley, to the former Lora Maas, who survives.
Tim was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1977.
He had worked as a medical transporter for the Seneca Nation of Indians for over 10 years, retiring in 2019. He had also worked for the New York State Division of Youth in Great Valley and Limestone for over 14 years.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, the outdoors, fishing and walking his dogs. He was an avid Bills and Vikings fan.
Surviving, besides his wife, are a son, Drew Oyler of Salamanca; three stepsons, Jonathan DeBoy of Salamanca, Ryan DeBoy and Aaron DeBoy, both of Cibilo, Texas; a brother, Douglas Oyler of Kill Buck; and a special friend, Mike Fluent of Salamanca.
He was predeceased by a brother, Michael "Slim" Oyler.
There will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to EARS, P.O. Box 445, Salamanca, NY 14779.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.