SALAMANCA - Timothy Jude Flanigan, 67, of Salamanca, died Tuesday evening (Nov. 17, 2020) at Buffalo General Hospital, after courageously battling a lengthy illness.
Born May 13, 1953, in Salamanca, he was the son of the late Patrick and Patricia Scullion Flanigan. He was married to the former Diane Ullman, with whom he celebrated 20 joy-filled years of marriage in September.
Tim was a proud Eagle alumnus of Archbishop Walsh High School, Class of 1971. He enjoyed "da Bills," cooking and entertaining at home and could always be counted on to share his peanut butter cups. True to his Irish name, Tim's family and friends will miss his poetic wit, as well as his easy smile, and the twinkle in his eye.
Ever a salesman, Tim started his career during a Parkview anniversary celebration as Mr. Peanut. He went on to manage the Parkview Supermarket for several years, then his own TJ's Market in Allegany. His career spanned many years of integrity in sales with Amway, Sanzo Foods, Lamar and Holiday Valley.
As a lifelong resident of Salamanca, Tim generously gave much of his time in service to his friends and neighbors. He served three terms as alderman of Salamanca Ward 2, was former Salamanca IDA Board chairman, and former president of the Salamanca Chamber of Commerce. He had also served as president of the Salamanca Jay-Cees, spearheading the campaign to form and fund the Salamanca High School marching band, and leading the sale of boards to build the library. Diane's dad even bought one of the first boards.
Tim was a proud family man who cherished his wife and family with extraordinary love. In return, he was dearly loved by his family and was the best host for family celebrations, especially at Christmas. He was ordained a minister of the Universal Life Church in order to perform the wedding ceremony of his niece, Jennifer Ullman, to Brad Childs earlier this year.
Surviving besides his wife are a daughter, Kelly Jo (Sam) Riden; three sons, Jay Patrick (Leigh-Anne) Flanigan, Jeffery (Pam) Yaworsky and Chad Budinger; two brothers, Michael Flanigan and Kevin (Maureen) Flanigan; a sister, Maureen (Jerry) McClure; sister-in-law, Lori (Dave) Trent; brother-in-law, Todd Ullman; and several nieces and nephews. Tim relished being "Beepa" to Timothy Alexander (Alex) and Georgia Grace Riden, and Grandpa to Rebecca Flanigan, Abigail Caudill and Jacob Yaworsky.
He was predeceased by a son, Jimmy Yaworsky; and a brother-in-law, Rodney Ullman.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held Memorial Day weekend 2021 and will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Tim's name to the "Continued Beautification of Main Street," in care of Salamanca IDA, 225 Wildwood Ave., Salamanca, NY 14779.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
