Timothy P. Bates
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OTTO - Timothy P. Bates , 73, of Otto, passed away Friday (June 12, 2020) at his home.

He was born April 2, 1947, in Buffalo, the son of the late Anthony and Wanda Smith Bates.

Mr. Bates worked for NYS Developmentally Disabled Service Office for 30 years, until his retirement. He was also an avid outdoorsman.

He is survived by a daughter, Tina Thomas of Otto; two sons, Rodney (Julie Johnson) Bates of Cattaraugus and Dylan Bates of Salamanca; five grandchildren, Jena (Luke) Dodge, Tyler (Shannon) Sanders, Derrek Bates, Dakota Bates and Zachery (Fiona) Bates; five great-grandchildren, Emma and Caleb Dodge, Braiden and Gracelyn Sanders, and Fiona Bates; siblings, Stella (Dave) Coleman of Summerville, S.C., Larry (Nancy) Bates of Massillon, Ohio, Dorothy (Thomas) Palmer of Massillon, Suzanne Smith of Randolph, Jonathon (Marge) Bates of Brant and David (Linda) Bates of Randolph; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by three brothers, Thomas, Nathaniel and Paul Bates; and a sister, Audrey Hopkins.

A private family service will be held.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., Little Valley.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
411 Rock City Street
Little Valley, NY 14755
(716) 938-9159
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved