SALAMANCA - Todd J. Flagg, 43, of Salamanca, died unexpectedly at home Sunday (July 12, 2020).
Born June 10, 1977, in Salamanca, he was the son of Tina Maybee of Little Valley and Jeffrey Flagg of Shreveport, La. He was married on Sept. 23, 2017, at his home, to Nancy Schenandoah, who survives.
He was a member of the Tonawanda Band of Senecas and the Turtle Clan.
He attended Salamanca Central School.
Todd had been employed in construction with the Local Union 210 in Buffalo and previously at Local Union 621, Olean, for over 22 years. He had been associated with Union Concrete, West Seneca and LC Whitford, Wellsville.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, the outdoors, fishing and hunting. He loved music, attending concerts and traveling. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan and enjoyed watching UFC.
Surviving besides his parents and wife, are three daughters, Serena Schey, Karina Flagg and Kamrynn Flagg, all of Salamanca; a sister, Donielle Storey of Little Valley; two brothers, Tyrell Warflag of Jimersontown and Jon Storey of Little Valley; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a niece, Alexandrea Kindt; maternal grandparents, Harold and Corrine Maybe.
There will be no visitation. Private funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the family home, with speakers of the Coldspring Longhouse officiating. The general public is invited to attend the funeral service graveside at 11:30 a.m. Thursday (July 16, 2020) at Hillside Haven Cemetery, Steamburg.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.