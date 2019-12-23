Home

Van Rensselaer & Son Funeral Home
14 Church St
Randolph, NY 14772
(716) 358-5583
Twilla (Knuth) Lefford


1940 - 2019
Twilla (Knuth) Lefford Obituary
SALAMANCA - Twilla Knuth Lefford, 79, of Fair Oak Street, Salamanca, and formerly Cape Coral, Fla., passed away peacefully at home on Saturday (Dec. 21, 2019).

She was born June 21, 1940, in Jamestown, the daughter of the late Arthur D. and Emma E. (Bigham) Knuth Sr.

Twilla was a 1958 graduate of Randolph Central School and retired in 2000 from Dresser Rand in Olean after many years of service as the Plant Accounting Officer.

Twilla's family was what she held most dear. She loved her late husband Dean, cherished her boys, Brett and Bradley, and their wives, adored her grandchildren and held her siblings in her heart. When not being with family, she and Dean enjoyed being with friends for a round of golf, square dancing on a date night out and bowling with her sister Elva.

She is survived by her sons, Brett (Judy) Lefford of West Bucktooth Run, Little Valley, and Bradley (Patty) Lefford of Jamestown; four grandchildren, Adam (Faye) Lefford of California, Morgan (Michael Falzone) Lefford of West Seneca, Matthew Lefford and Sarah Lefford, both of Jamestown; two great-grandchildren, Jameson and Easton Lefford; a sister; Elva Alice Abbey of Jamestown; sisters-in-law June, Carol and Barb Knuth; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dean F. Lefford on Feb. 12, 2013, and siblings Arthur "Bud" Knuth Jr., Earl "Doc" Knuth, Albert Knuth, Lucille Shields and Doris Smith.

The family will be received Jan. 4, 2020, from noon to 1 p.m. in the VanRensselaer & Son Funeral Home, 14 Church St., Randolph. A service will follow at 1 o'clock. Inurnment held at a later date at the Randolph Cemetery.

To leave a condolence for the family log onto www.vanrensselaerandsonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution left in Twilla's memory may be sent to the of WNY, 2805 Wehrle Drive, Suite 6, Williamsville, NY 14221.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Dec. 23, 2019
