LITTLE VALLEY - Mrs. Verdonna "Donna" A. Arnold, 88, of Little Valley, formerly of Salamanca, entered into eternal life with our Lord Monday (June 8, 2020).
Verdonna was a homemaker who enjoyed listening to music, reading and crocheting. She made a special afghan for each child. Donna was an avid gardener, especially of flowers. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She was a member of the Salamanca Free Methodist and later the Roberts Memorial Free Methodist Church in Cattaraugus.
She was the beloved wife of the late Robert V. Arnold; devoted mother of the late Vernon K. Arnold; daughter of the late Lyman E. and Audrey Griffith White; loving sister of the late Lorene W. White Carr and the late Lawrence and Francis Clyde White; adored aunt of Richard (Barb) Barker of Florida, Nola (Steve) Gill of Cheektowaga, Audrey "Lori" Sharp of Lackawanna, Lisa Beth (Joe) Panetta of Huguenot, Clyde (Lori) Carr of Buffalo and Robert, Vita, and Roxanne White of Salamanca; also aunt to the late Francis "Skip" White. Verdonna is also survived by many great-nieces and nephews; the very special friend "family" of Christine and Eugene Terhune of Little Valley; and was adopted grandma to Barbara Holmes Bargy.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be held at Roberts Memorial Church, with Pastor Mike Jones officiating and will be announced. Burial will be in Crawford Cemetery, Salamanca.
Funeral services are under the direction of O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roberts Memorial Free Methodist Church, 111 South St., Cattaraugus.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Jun. 10, 2020.