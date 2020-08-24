GREAT VALLEY - Mr. Vernon A. Braymiller, 76, of Great Valley, died Thursday evening (Aug. 20, 2020) at Cuba Memorial Hospital, following a long illness.
Born Sept. 30, 1943, in Buffalo, he was the son of the late Russell and Mary Kriegbaum Braymiller. He was married Jan. 18, 2000, in Napoli, to the former Helen Andrews, who survives.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving as a gunners mate, aboard the USS Purdy.
Mr. Braymiller had been employed as a supervisor, with the WNY Developmental Disability Service, retiring in 1998 after 25 years of service. He later was a volunteer police officer in Orange City, Fla.
He had also worked as a security guard at Allegany Mountain Resort, and served as the fire chief for the Allegany Indian Reservation Volunteer Fire Department, for over five years.
He was a former member of the American Legion Post 409, Gowanda. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed following NASCAR.
Surviving besides his wife are five daughters, Colleen Marshall of Haverhill, Mass., Denise Blandford of Framingham, Mass., Debra (Freddy) Credille of Tazewell, Tenn., Luanne Braymiller of Naples, Fla. and Paula Braymiller of Massachusetts; a son, Sean Braymiller of Massachusetts; two stepdaughters, Lisa Palczewski of Olean and Helena (Andrew) Payne of Mayville; three stepsons, Darin (Cheryl) Fedick of Falconer, John Fedick of Trinity, Texas and Edwin Fedick of The Woodlands, Texas; 20 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Monday (Aug. 24, 2020) at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca, at which time funeral services will be held, with Rev. Michael Lonto, of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, officiating.
Full military honors will be conducted by members of the American Legion Hughes-Skiba Post 535 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars John F. Ahrens Post 5296.
Burial will be in Crawford Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
E-condolences can be sent to orourke.orourkefh@gmail.com
or posted to facebook.com/onofh.