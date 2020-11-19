1/1
Walter Anthony Golaszewski
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SALAMANCA - Walter Anthony Golaszewski passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the age of 92.

He was born April 4, 1928, in Olean, a son of the late Walter and Helen Saasken Golaszewski.

He worked as a carpenter and then was employed by Bush Industries.

He was a lifetime member of the Little Valley American Legion and the VFW, as he served in the U.S. Navy.

He enjoyed helping out people with their home projects, cutting and splitting wood, as he was a talented carpenter. He also enjoyed raising beef cattle with his family back in the day.

He is survived by his wife, Louella, to whom he was married for 50 years; a stepson, Mark (Michelle) Aldrick; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by another stepson, Daniel Aldrick; three sisters; one brother; and one stepbrother.

There will be a private celebration of life at a later date as he donated his body to science at the University of Buffalo.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved