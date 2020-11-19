SALAMANCA - Walter Anthony Golaszewski passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the age of 92.



He was born April 4, 1928, in Olean, a son of the late Walter and Helen Saasken Golaszewski.



He worked as a carpenter and then was employed by Bush Industries.



He was a lifetime member of the Little Valley American Legion and the VFW, as he served in the U.S. Navy.



He enjoyed helping out people with their home projects, cutting and splitting wood, as he was a talented carpenter. He also enjoyed raising beef cattle with his family back in the day.



He is survived by his wife, Louella, to whom he was married for 50 years; a stepson, Mark (Michelle) Aldrick; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by another stepson, Daniel Aldrick; three sisters; one brother; and one stepbrother.



There will be a private celebration of life at a later date as he donated his body to science at the University of Buffalo.

