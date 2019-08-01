|
|
LITTLE VALLEY - Wayne T. Felt, 52, of Little Valley, died Sunday (July 28, 2019) at Buffalo General Hospital, following a short illness.
Born Oct. 19, 1966, in Dunkirk, he was the son of Dorla Saunders Felt, of Dunkirk, and the late James Felt.
He had been employed at McHone Industries Inc., Salamanca, for over 15 years as a haven operator, as well as at Salamanca Lumber and the former Philadelphia Furniture Company.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed his trucks and bikes.
Surviving, besides his mother, are a son, Joshua (Miranda Frank) Felt of Virginia; a granddaughter, Hayden McGonigle of Virginia; four brothers, Ransom C. Felt of Randolph, Terrence L. Felt of Dunkirk, his twin brother Christopher E. Felt of Lakewood and Frank J. Felt of Allegany; a sister, Julie L.M. Felt of Olean; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two brothers, James A. Felt and Jeffrey J. Felt Sr.; and a niece, Miranda Felt.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Aug. 1, 2019