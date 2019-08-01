Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
25 River Street
Salamanca, NY 14779
(716) 945-4760
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Felt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne T. Felt


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne T. Felt Obituary
LITTLE VALLEY - Wayne T. Felt, 52, of Little Valley, died Sunday (July 28, 2019) at Buffalo General Hospital, following a short illness.

Born Oct. 19, 1966, in Dunkirk, he was the son of Dorla Saunders Felt, of Dunkirk, and the late James Felt.

He had been employed at McHone Industries Inc., Salamanca, for over 15 years as a haven operator, as well as at Salamanca Lumber and the former Philadelphia Furniture Company.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed his trucks and bikes.

Surviving, besides his mother, are a son, Joshua (Miranda Frank) Felt of Virginia; a granddaughter, Hayden McGonigle of Virginia; four brothers, Ransom C. Felt of Randolph, Terrence L. Felt of Dunkirk, his twin brother Christopher E. Felt of Lakewood and Frank J. Felt of Allegany; a sister, Julie L.M. Felt of Olean; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two brothers, James A. Felt and Jeffrey J. Felt Sr.; and a niece, Miranda Felt.

There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.

E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home
Download Now