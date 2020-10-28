CATTARAUGUS - On Sunday (Oct. 25, 2020), Wendell L. "Larry" Barr, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully at the age of 91, with his family by his side.



Larry was born March 26, 1929, in Good Thunder, Minn., to Steven Robert and Alice Mae Barr.



He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1947, where he served for 22 years and retired a major and command pilot, having served in the Korean Conflict as a forward air controller.



He met his wife Nancy Eberlee at a social event at Griffith's Air Force Base, Rome, and they married on Sept. 3, 1960.



After his retirement from the Air Force, Larry was a dormitory director while attending SUNY Fredonia, where he earned his bachelor's degree in science. He went on to work as engineer at Chester Jensen in Cattaraugus, retiring in 2004 after a 31-year career.



Larry was a member of the Cattaraugus Firemen's Club, honorary life member of the Cattaraugus Rod and Gun Club, life member of the NRA, past member of the Little Valley American Legion and past member of the Cattaraugus Flying Club.



Larry was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed many hunting trips out west, fishing trips to Alaska and his most recent successful bear hunting trip to Ontario at the age of 87.



He was a well-known woodworker who fixed many broken items over the years. He was a master craftsman making furniture and curios. He was always looking for his next woodworking project.



Larry and Nancy enjoyed many trips in the family motorhome. Larry was always known for a good story. He enjoyed his friends at the Cattaraugus Fireman's Club and enjoyed spending his summers at the family cottage in Hanford Bay.



Larry is survived by his wife of 60 years; his son, Andrew Barr of Cattaraugus; his daughter, Lauren (John) Bronneberg of Cattaraugus; and two grandchildren, Jacob and Julia Bronneberg. He is also survived by his sister, Faye Anderson of Brainerd, Minn.



He is predeceased by his parents; brothers, Ben Barr, James Barr and Paul Barr; stepbrother, Bud Parker; and stepsister, Sally Veith.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 31, 2020) at Mentley Funeral Home, 411 Rock City St., Little Valley. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 1, 2020) at St. John's Church, Ellicott Street, Cattaraugus.



Memorials may be made to the Cattaraugus Fire Department, P.O. Box 8, Cattaraugus, NY 14719; or the Cattaraugus Rod & Gun Club, P.O. Box 123, Cattaraugus, NY 14719.



Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home, 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.

