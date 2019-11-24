|
|
SALAMANCA - Mr. William J. Mohr, 58, of Salamanca, NY died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at his home following a long illness.
Born Aug. 30, 1961, in Bradford, Pa., he was the son of Darlene Tyger Mohr and the late Lawrence Mohr Jr.
Mr. Mohr graduated from Salamanca High School, Class of 1979. He had been employed as a carpenter with Sholan & Mohr, Vero Beach, Fla., for over 15 years, retiring in 2007.
He enjoyed the outdoors, camping and fishing. He was an avid reader and loved military history.
Surviving besides his mother are two daughters, Katrina Tallhammer of Pennsylvania and Brittany Wright of Cuba; a son, Lawrence Mohr III of Lakewood; seven grandchildren; two sisters, Susan Younes of Mannschoice, Pa., and Sharon Mohr of Kenmore; four brothers, Walter Mohr and Joseph Mohr, both of Vero Beach, Fla., Fred Whiteman of Norfolk, Va., and Thomas Mohr of Salamanca.
There will be no visitation.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the House of Prayers Church, 22 Highland Ave., Salamanca, on Saturday (Nov. 30, 2019) at 2 p.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River Street, Salamanca, NY.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Nov. 24, 2019