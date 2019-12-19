|
ELLICOTTVILLE - Mr. William "Bill" Osbaldeston, 67, of Jefferson Street, Ellicottville, died Sunday (Dec. 15, 2019) at home, following a long illness.
Born Oct. 9, 1952, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, he was the son of the late James "Bernie" and Joan Crawford Osbaldeston. He was a dual citizen of both the U.S. and Canada.
Mr. Osbaleston attended high school in Hamilton and came to Ellicottville in 1977.
He served as the innkeeper at the Edelweiss Lodge for over 35 years, retiring in 2014.
He was a member of Holiday Valley Resort and the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce.
Bill enjoyed traveling and was an avid skier and golfer.
Surviving are two sisters, Diane (Randy) McKune of Smithville, Ontario, Canada and Donna Osbaldeston of Hamilton; a brother, Paul Osbaldeston of Hamilton; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc. Funeral Home, 25 River St., Salamanca.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, 665 Elm St., Buffalo, NY 14203.
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Dec. 19, 2019