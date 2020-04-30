|
CATTARAUGUS - Yvonne K. Brumagin, 76, of Cattaraugus, passed away Tuesday (April 28, 2020) at her home.
She was born June 20, 1943, in Gowanda, daughter of the late Barton and Ruth Percy Ingersoll.
Miss Brumagin previously worked at the Bank of Cattaraugus and was a supervisor for WNYDDSO for more than 30 years.
She was a member of the Cattaraugus Fireman's Auxiliary and spent a lot of time at the Cattaraugus Library as she enjoyed reading.
Yvonne is survived by two sons, Kirk (Christina) Brumagin of Cattaraugus and Scot (Stephanie) Brumagin of Little Valley. Also surviving are two daughters, Vicky (Ron) Matter of Conewango Valley and Tammy Brumagin of Buffalo. She is also survived by two sisters, Barb (Keith) Crowell of Cherry Creek and Cheryl (Duane) Hill of Cattaraugus; seven grandchildren, Tyler Willibey, Alyssa (Jake) Willibey, Riley (Erik) Dechow, Kaylin Brumagin, Jason Brumagin, Autumn Brumagin and Bryah Brumagin; one great-grandchild, Aurora Dechow; and several nieces.
Private family services will be held.
Memorials may be made to the Cattaraugus Free Library.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., in Little Valley.
Published in The Salamanca Press on Apr. 30, 2020