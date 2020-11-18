Freddie Ray Dalida, 67, of Gonzales, Calif,, died on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Salinas, Calif. Freddie was born on June 6, 1953, in Salinas, Calif., to Eulogio and Annie Dalida of Chualar.
Freddie was married for 45 years to Michele Dalida, his high school sweetheart. They raised a family of three boys, Nicholas, Matthew, and Sean. He enjoyed spending time with family camping, barbecuing, and laughing.
Freddie was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on Sept. 16, 1972, and was faithful till the end. He spent much of his adult life serving as a Christian Minister and sharing his hope with others. Freddie left a legacy of love everywhere he went. He became a father figure to many with his warm smile and generous heart. You couldn't meet Freddie and not become instant friends.
Freddie is survived by his immediate family and three sisters. Freddie was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Arnesto and Jim.
The Memorial Service will be held virtually on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. If you'd like to attend the funeral service, please contact Sean Dalida at fred.dalida.funeral@gmail.com
.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com.