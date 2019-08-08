Aaron Eugene Mothershead, 29, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. Born January 10, 1990 in Rowan County, he was the son of Eugene Melvin Mothershead and Lisa Stanley Mothershead, who survives. Aaron was a graduate of East Rowan High School – Class of 2008, where he was a Four-Year Varsity and Four Year All – County Golf player, which he also continued to play. He worked with his father and was his right-hand man at Marketing Services Unlimited. Aaron was set to take over the company in 2020. He attended Canaan Baptist Church in Granite Quarry, where he was recently baptized. Preceding him in death was his paternal grandparents, Ronald and Etta Mae Mothershead. Those left to cherish his memory in addition to his parents are his maternal grandparents, David and Shirley Stanley; aunts, Robin Ellison-Kluttz and Rhonda Perry; one uncle, Mark Stanley; several cousins and Aaron's two canine companions, Gizzie Mae and Sophie Mae. The family will receive friends from 1:30 – 3:30 PM, Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home. The Memorial Service will follow in the Summersett Memorial Chapel at 3:30 PM with Rev. Bill Hallman and Rev. Bruce Graham officiating. He will be laid to rest at Rowan Memorial Park at 4:30 PM. Memorial donations may be made to Faithful Friends 220 Grace Church Road Salisbury, NC 28147. Summersett Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Mothershead family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 8, 2019