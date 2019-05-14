Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adelaide Barrier Mullis. View Sign Service Information Lady's Funeral Home 268 North Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2131 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Adelaide Rebecca Barrier Mullis, 90, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Mrs. Mullis was born Aug. 23, 1928 in Mt. Pleasant. She was a daughter of the late Ed More Barrier and Bessie Bost Barrier. Adelaide graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne College with a Bachelors Degree in Teaching. She taught in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus and Rowan Counties. A devoted Lutheran, she was a member of Midway United Methodist Church and CFA Senior Activities. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Jacqueline B. Porter, Geraldine “Jerry” B. Chandler and Carolyn B. McLaughlin. Mrs. Mullis is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ira J. Mullis Sr.; two daughters, Joyce M. Small and husband Johnny of Concord and Sarah Meitzler; three sons, Ira James Mullis Jr. and wife Sandra, David B. Mullis and Mark A. Mullis, all of Kannapolis; three granddaughters, Jennifer Small Mason, Jan Small Drake and Karen Mullis Shaver; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson. A funeral service was 4 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Brad Hargett, Rev. De Hillyer and Rev. T.C. Plexico officiated. Interment followed at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family received friends from 2-3:45 p.m. Sunday at Lady's Funeral Home. Memorials: Memorials may be sent to Lenoir-Rhyne University, PO Box 7467, Hickory, NC 28603 or to NC Lutheran Synod, Where It's Needed Most Fund, 1988 Lutheran Synod Drive, Salisbury, NC 28144. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Mullis. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at

