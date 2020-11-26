1/1
Adelaide Flowe Strickland Taylor
Mrs. Adelaide Flowe Strickland Taylor, 89, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at Best of Care Assisted Living in Kannapolis. A funeral service is scheduled for 11:00 am Friday, November 27, 2020, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Lewis Whittington will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 am Friday at Lady's Funeral Home. Mrs. Taylor was born March 26, 1931 in Kannapolis. She was a daughter of the late James Edward Strickland and Lillie Henderson Strickland. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Enochville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, William Ernest Taylor; and one granddaughter, Cindy Morton. Mrs. Taylor is survived by two daughters, Becky Sutherland and husband Bobby of Kannapolis and Wanda McDonald and husband Robert of Concord; step-son, Wayne Taylor and wife Johnsie of Salisbury; six grandchildren, Lynnette Gearing, Kevin McDonald, Chris McDonald, Michelle Watkins, Susan Lyerly and Kimberly Echerd; seven great grandchildren, Daniel Walters, Erika Riley, Alex Morton, Alexis McDonald, Ashleigh McDonald, Eden Lyerly and Colt McDonald; and four great-great grandchildren, Morgan Riley, Luke Riley, Olivia Walters and Kinley Walters. The family would like to thank Best of Care and Hospice of Cabarrus County. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Taylor.

Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 26, 2020.
