Service Information Davidson Funeral Home 301 North Main Street Lexington , NC 27292 (336)-248-2811

Mrs. Aileen Lipe Myers, 93, of Lexington, died Friday, October 11 at Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington. A funeral service will be held at 2pm Wednesday, October 16 at Paul's Chapel Church by the Rev. Aaron Long. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30pm Wednesday prior to the service. A native of Stanly County, Mrs. Myers was the wife of the late Rev. G. Harold Myers and the daughter of the late Ransom A. and Anna H. Lipe. Mrs. Myers graduated from Catawba College in 1947 with majors in English and Religion. She taught in the public school system for over 40 years, first at Walter Williams High, Ledford High, Thomasville High, and finally at North Rowan High. As a member of the Davidson County Writer's Guild, Mrs. Myers served as the chair of the Davidson County High School Writing Contest for eight years. In addition to having several articles printed in the Lexington Dispatch, some of her poetry, non-fiction and meditations were selected for publication (including Our State Magazine and the Upper Room). Mrs. Myers was a member of Paul's Chapel Church in Lexington, where she served as both a Deacon and an Elder. She participated in numerous committees, was an Adult Sunday School teacher, and was a recipient of the Nora Norred Woman of the Year award. In addition to her parents, and her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Majorie L. Britt, and two brothers, Ransom A Lipe, Jr. and Thomas Lipe. She is survived by her children, Susan M. Jarrell and husband, Leon, Steve H. Myers, Julia M. O'Brien, and her husband, David Mull, Phillip R. Myers and his wife, Lois; four grandchildren, Joseph D. Myers and wife, Ava, Jason S. Myers, and wife, Tyler, Anna O'Brien Kaplan and husband, Dave, and Sarah K. Myers; four great-grandchildren, Cameron J. Myers, Alexander J. Myers, Ryker C. Myers, and Berkley B. Myers; and a brother, Herman Lipe. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lancaster Theological Seminary, 555 W. James Street, Lancaster PA 17603. Online condolences may be made at

