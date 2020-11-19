Alan Thompson Baker, age 82, of Woodleaf, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House with his family at his side. He was born September 8, 1938 in Elmira, New York to the late Mary Thompson Baker and Charles C. Baker. Alan served with the U.S. Air Force from 1958-1962. He worked for Hardinge Brothers Inc. for 38 years as a Manager of Customer Training and Sr. Technical Writer. Alan was a member of The Arbor United Methodist Church. He enjoyed camping, kayaking, woodworking, gardening and building bird feeders. Surviving are his wife, Bonalyn “Bonnie” Ball Baker whom he married May 1, 1965; sons, William T. Baker and wife Jodi of Bedford, PA, Jeffrey A. Baker and wife Kim of Statesville and Thomas H. Dalonzo-Baker and wife Sarah of Raleigh; sister Suzanne Springfield of Salisbury and Margo Jensen of Horseheads, NY; sisters-in-law Marilee Rodabaugh and Mata (Al ) Wilkins of Horseheads, NY. Also surviving are his grandchildren Amelia, Thomas, Anna Claire, Titus, Lindley Rose and Sadie Dalonzo-Baker, Andie Rae Sloan, Emily Mann, Garrett, Dustin and Eliza Bellinger. Memorial: A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 PM., Sunday, November 29, 2020 at The Arbor United Methodist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Jacqueline E. Tookey. Memorials may be made to The Arbor United Methodist Church, 5545 Woodleaf Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147 or to Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd. Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Baker family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
